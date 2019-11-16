Navy Federal customers are getting their cards declined while trying to make purchases because of a technical issue the credit union is experiencing Saturday.

The issue is leaving customers unable to access the credit union's mobile app or make transactions.

Navy Federal posted a statement to Twitter just before 6 p.m. saying it is experiencing issues with its phone lines and transactions made to accounts.

The credit union said once the problem is fixed, transactions made during the system issue will be available once processing is complete.

At 10:43 p.m., a Navy Federal Credit Union spokesperson told First Coast News, "We are continuing to work through transactions. Members are starting to see transactions in their accounts."

Customers vented on Twitter saying their cards were being declined during purchases. Many said the credit union should have notified customers via phone or email instead of only on social media.