HOLLAND, Mich. - Cheers! For the first time ever, you'll be able to enjoy a nice cold beer at Grand Rapids Football Club's home games.

New Holland Brewing Company announced the third year of partnership with GRFC on Monday, April 30.

The partnership means the brewery will once again be on the team's jerseys -- and Xtra Time, an American session beer, will be the team's official brew.

GRFC plays at Houseman Field. The stadium recently agreed to change its no-alcohol policy for GRFC games only.

For the 2018 season schedule, click here.

