OSHTEMO, Mich. — For 13 years, Consumers Credit Union has been helping local students pay for a higher education. This year, their scholarship program is a little different. Eleven students will be chosen out of all of the applicants to receive scholarships. The grand prize winner will be given $20,000. The others will all receive $1000.

So, here's what you need to apply:

A completed scholarship application. You can find it at this link.

A high school transcript and proof of ACT or SAT score.

A letter of acceptance from an accredited college, university, or trade school.

A letter of recommendation.

Documentation of participation in school activities, community service, and/or volunteer work for the benefit of others.

Documentation of other awarded scholarships.

300 word essay (at minimum) on this topic: If you were to develop Mt. Rushmore representing the 21st century, whose faces would you select and why?

There are a couple of rules.

Applicants must be a full-time high school senior with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Applications are evaluated on academic achievement, community service and essay content.

The applicant must be an active member of Consumers Credit Union with his/her own account.

Consumers Credit Union

Eleven essays will be selected as finalists with a chance to win the grand prize. Those students will then be eligible to submit a video of why they deserve to win the $20,000 scholarship. The ten remaining finalists will receive $1,000 each.

Once the winners have been chosen the scholarships will be given out. Those who win the $1,000 scholarships will have the money directly deposited in their Consumers Credit Union account. The winner of the $20,000 scholarship will have the money deposited into their account with their college, university, or trade program. The award will be split into $5,000 payments, deposited twice a year for two years.

The scholarship deadline is March 1.

