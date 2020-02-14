OSHTEMO, Mich. — For 13 years, Consumers Credit Union has been helping local students pay for a higher education. This year, their scholarship program is a little different. Eleven students will be chosen out of all of the applicants to receive scholarships. The grand prize winner will be given $20,000. The others will all receive $1000.
So, here's what you need to apply:
- A completed scholarship application. You can find it at this link.
- A high school transcript and proof of ACT or SAT score.
- A letter of acceptance from an accredited college, university, or trade school.
- A letter of recommendation.
- Documentation of participation in school activities, community service, and/or volunteer work for the benefit of others.
- Documentation of other awarded scholarships.
- 300 word essay (at minimum) on this topic: If you were to develop Mt. Rushmore representing the 21st century, whose faces would you select and why?
There are a couple of rules.
- Applicants must be a full-time high school senior with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.
- Applications are evaluated on academic achievement, community service and essay content.
- The applicant must be an active member of Consumers Credit Union with his/her own account.
Eleven essays will be selected as finalists with a chance to win the grand prize. Those students will then be eligible to submit a video of why they deserve to win the $20,000 scholarship. The ten remaining finalists will receive $1,000 each.
Once the winners have been chosen the scholarships will be given out. Those who win the $1,000 scholarships will have the money directly deposited in their Consumers Credit Union account. The winner of the $20,000 scholarship will have the money deposited into their account with their college, university, or trade program. The award will be split into $5,000 payments, deposited twice a year for two years.
The scholarship deadline is March 1.
RELATED: Financial Friday: Start off the decade on the right foot
RELATED: Financial Friday: Navigating worker benefits
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.