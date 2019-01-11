When it comes to healthcare and health insurance there are a lot of different options and a lot of different aspects to consider. This year, you also have to consider the changes to your car insurance and how those might play into your decisions when it comes to healthcare.

The new law impacting car insurance may make your car insurance premiums cheaper, you may not be aware that those changes come with reduced health coverage in catastrophic events. That means that if you are severely injured in a crash, your car insurance won't be footing the extensive bill.

The new law goes into effect on July 1, 2020. If you have a health care plan that covers auto injuries, you can even opt out of Personal Injury Protection altogether. The same is true for those on Medicare. If you are part of a Medicaid plan, you can choose to purchase as little as $50,000 in coverage. Other drivers will be required to choose $250,000, $500,000, or unlimited coverage.

These changes were signed into law on May 30, 2019, by Governor Whitmer. Under the new law, "qualified health coverage" is defined as Medicare or any commercial plan that does not exclude auto injuries from its coverage. Something Priority Health says you should consider is those who have insurance through their employer and who choose to opt out of PIP and then leave their employer will no longer be covered.

More finance stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.