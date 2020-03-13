GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's always nice to know that the work you do is appreciated. It doesn't matter if that work is taking the trash out before the garbage truck comes, if it is sending out follow-up emails on projects happening at work, or going that extra step to make something just right. At work, it is important to feel that your work is important an appreciated. Experts with Robert Half recommend that employers recognize their employees more than once or twice a year. In fact, employees who don't fee valued may change jobs and go to a company that shows more staff appreciation.

Most people prefer money as the way they are shown appreciation, but it doesn't have to be extravagant to be effective.

Say thanks. Regularly acknowledge employees’ great work verbally. Point out how their efforts helped the company, or assisted clients and customers.

Put it in writing. Prepare a handwritten thank-you note or copy senior executives on an email about a worker's accomplishment.

Publicize achievements. Feature standout employees in the company newsletter or recognize them at a staff meeting.

Encourage professional development. Reimburse employees for participation in industry associations and conferences. Give them subscriptions to work-related publications.

Support continuing education. Offer tuition assistance for courses that will help them in their jobs and subsidize the cost of exams required to attain professional certifications.

It isn't a one-size-fits-all thing. In the current job market, workers have more job options and therefore an easier time finding something new if their current situation isn't working for them.

Feeling underappreciated at work can cause dissatisfaction in your position. That can lead to a a loss of productivity. If workers aren't being given proper credit for their accomplishments, they may be inaccurately evaluated during performance reviews, and it can have an impact on career advancement. So, let your managers know when you are successful. Here are some ideas on how to make sure you get the recognition you deserve.

Even if they aren’t requested, provide your manager weekly project updates. Be specific when describing your accomplishments and the business results.

Call attention to group successes by sending an email recognizing those who helped and copying relevant managers.

Keep a folder of professional highlights, such as emails praising your work and complimentary notes from managers. Use this information during performance reviews to showcase your achievements.

During meetings, be willing to share ideas and propose solutions. This will help reduce the possibility of coworkers taking credit for your ideas and demonstrate engagement.

Take the assignments nobody wants.

Offer to help teammates. Join a committee at work to help with projects outside of your normal responsibilities.

Get to know a cross-section of people in your organization outside of your day-to-day contacts by introducing yourself, asking about their responsibilities and inquiring about upcoming projects where you might be able to help.

The next step is to make sure your employer knows which rewards are best for you.

In general, Robert Half's survey found that 54% of people say money makes them feel most appreciated. 17% of people said a promotion, 14% said praise from a manager, 10% said extra time off, and 5% said a recognition lunch or dinner made them feel the most appreciated.

If your manager gives you a reward you find particularly enjoyable, mention how meaningful that action is to you.

Take advantage of performance appraisals and other meetings to share your recognition preferences.

Be sensitive to business conditions, as budget limitations may mean that you’ll have to wait to receive a promotion or other preferred rewards. However, if you lay the groundwork, you’ll be in a stronger position to get what you want — and deserve — when conditions improve.

