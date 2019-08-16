GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With kids getting ready to continue their education and head back to school, it's important to remember that adults should continue their education as well, particularly their financial education.

There are a lot of resources on retirement planning that are available online, and it can be hard to know where to look and what sources to trust. One of the many resources available is The Informed Retiree written by Grand Rapids-based financial adviser Leonard Rhoades.

The Informed Retiree helps guide readers through the different aspects of retirement to help them find a plan that's best for them.

Rhoades has over 25 years of experience as a financial adviser and was recognized as the number 1 Investment Planning Professional at Foresters Equity Services.

RELATED VIDEO:

See more Financial Friday stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.