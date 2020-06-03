GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the tax deadline nears, here are some things to keep in mind as you are preparing. Tax consultant Eric Schumacher joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to help us through the process.

File early

Before you meet with your CPA or accountant, make sure you have everything you need. The more organized you are, the quicker and more efficient filing a tax return will be. Be sure to have your W2s in hand; you should have gotten them before February.

It's best practice to schedule a time to meet with your accountant as soon as you can. Keep in mind that the deadline to file is Wednesday, April 15.

Protect your electronic paperwork

In the digital age, much of your CPA's work will be paperless and electronic. Filing electronically requires a preparer or you will be subject to a penalty. But it is also important to keep your electric files safe. When you provide information electronically, make sure to work with a preparer that has an encrypted data room or exchange. Make sure to not send sensitive data through your regular email.

Watch out for scams

Every tax season there are common scams you should avoid. The most common are phone calls claiming to come from the IRS. It is important to remember that the IRS will never send its first communication to you over the phone, but rather it will be mailed.

It is also important to note that the refund process time frame has increased as the IRS fights a variety of fraud schemes. Making sure that the refund request is legitimate provides customers with certain safeguards but it also causes delays.

So make sure to file early and schedule a time to meet with your CPA as soon as possible. Filing early can help you avoid falling victim to a scam and save you the stress of waiting until the last minute.

