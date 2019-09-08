When we first begin working, we are excited about the different opportunities we will have, the personal and professional growth, and the chance to make an impact on not just our own lives, but others' lives as well. As we spend more time in the workforce, the rose colored glasses of possibility can become lost, and all we want is to retire. But, retirement doesn't need to be the end of the road.

Retirement from your career can be the possibility you've been waiting for to try something new, or to make something more out of a hobby or side project. John Anderson is a business strategist and spent years coaching CEOs and executive teams how to develop measurable goals and achieve success. Now, he is an author.

Anderson's book, "Replace Retirement: Living Your Legacy in the Exponential Age" discusses how you can take the time after you retire to do something completely different, but just as fulfilling and important. Anderson encourages his readers to create a plan to build an inspired and energized retirement.

The Replace Retirement Movement was started by Anderson. It teaches people to shift their traditional thinking when it comes to retirement. Many people see it as a time to just play golf, and sit quietly without contributing much. Anderson wants people to see retirement as another 10 to 30 years of living, rather than just waiting to get old.

Through his book, Anderson hopes to encourage people to make the second part of their life even better than the first. If you are interested in buying the book, you can do so online here.

