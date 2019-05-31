There is never a time when starting a new business isn't scary. Working hard to make something new happen is always difficult, but there are ways to succeed.

Bob Taylor and his business, Alliant Healthcare, were recently the winner of Michigan Celebrates Small Business' 2019 Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year Award.

He shared some of his experiences in starting his own business, and why it is important to support veteran owned businesses.

Start a business for the right reason.

Have a passion for what you are creating. Be willing to to make sacrifices for your dream and have a strong vision for what you want to achieve.

Simply wanting to be in charge of something, hoping to get rich quick, or try out being an owner aren't the right reasons for creating something new.

Taylor says having the right motivation and understanding of how difficult the road ahead may be could make the difference between success and failure. He says "servant leadership" is key to a successful organization.

Entrepreneurship is a team sport.

No matter how good an idea is, or how hard working you are, you can't run a business simply on your own capabilities. It is important to have the right people around you, no matter what stage of the game your business or idea is in. The majority of a leader's time is taken up with people, even when they just want to get things done. Taylor says the true work of a leader is the people themselves. By finding the best people to help achieve your goals, you can reach greater heights as a company. If you find yourself with people who don't share your vision, you have to be able to leave them behind or they can drag your business down.

The key to success is the owner's ability to predict future outcomes.

Make sure you understand the inner workings of your company. Know how to manage the balance sheet, without simply focusing on the profit and loss statement. Cash flow management is the most valuable part of managing finances and allows the owner to best predict the future needs of the business. That mean knowing where the money is going, what the bank needs in order for the company to thrive, and how your decisions impact the company's financial health and stability. Discuss finances with investors, bankers, and accountants to make sure you know how to make the best decisions for your company. Taylor says the best tool he has ever used to help with this is a "13-week cash flow". It helps him predict what money will be coming in and going out for the next three months and gives him time to address problems before they become a real issue.

Alliant Healthcare

Alliant Healthcare employs many veterans on its team and as a company says it is committed to helping the veteran community. The Grand Rapids based business is located at Bridgewater Place in downtown.

