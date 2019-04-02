GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Making better financial decisions is a goal many people set for their New Year's Resolution.

Financial expert Kelly Gilbert from Eminence Financial joined 13 On Your Side at noon with some tips.

Gilbert says most people don't take the time to plan out the steps needed to reach their goal. He says there are six steps people need to take.

Be Specific: Determine what you are saving for, make it a specific but attainable goal.

Start Small: Organize debt by the amount owed and work on the lowest balance first.

Create a Budget: Creating a budget is one of the most important steps to being successful but only one-third of Americans maintain a formal household budget.

Think Long Term: If you don't want to continue working into retirement, create a plan that will last. One way is to set up milestones for your 401K. Gilbert has a retirement calculator set up on his website.

Keep Going: Setbacks are going to happen, don't let them stop you from working towards your goal. Re-evaluate to keep the momentum going forward.

