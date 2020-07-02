GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 107,000 Audis have been recalled due to dangerous Takata driver's-side airbags that can cause serious or fatal injury.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, these airbags may allow too much moisture in, which could cause the airbags to deploy without enough force or with too much force to protect occupants in a crash. Both situations could cause serious injuries and death.

The models included in the recall are the Audi A4, A6 and A8 sedans, as well as the Audi TT coupes and convertibles covering the 1998 through 2001 model years.

Owners will be notified of the recall as early as March, however Audi says they do not have the replacement parts available.

