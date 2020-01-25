WASHINGTON — A Chicago company has recalled thousands of pounds of ground beef due to possible plastic pieces in the product.

Some of the beef was delivered to retail outlets in Ohio.

Amity Packing Company announced the recall Friday for the one-pound packages of “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” that was produced on January 6, 2020. The affected product will have a lot code of 0060, case code of 11402 and a use or freeze by date of 01/31/2020 on the label.

The recalled beef also has an establishment number "EST. 6916" printed on the right front side of the package. The beef was also shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The company issued the recall after receiving complaints from consumers who found pieces of clear, thin pliable plastic in the raw ground beef.

If you have purchased the affected product, throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased. No reports of adverse health reactions have been received, but if you are concerned about illness from consuming the affected beef, contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pre Brands LLC. at 1-844-773-3663.

