WASHINGTON, USA — Sausage maker Johnsonville is recalling more than 95,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage products, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

In a release on Friday, the USDA says the jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage items were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019.

According to the release, the packages may be contaminated with extraneous material, namely hard green plastic, according to the USDA.

The specific products that are subject to the recall are 14-ounce, vacuum packages containing "Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.

The products bear the establishment number "EST. 34224" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to stores nationwide and internationally.

RELATED: Target recalls USB cords after reports of customers burning fingers

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered when the company notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service that they had received a consumer complaint regarding green hard plastic inside the product.

There is a concern that some of the products may have been sold to consumers and may be in their refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions may contact Johnsonville, LLC. at 1-888-556-2728.

MORE HEADLINES





