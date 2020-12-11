Kohl's recalling SONOMA three-wicked candles due to fire hazard

The retailer says the candle's high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire hazards.

Kohl's announced the immediate recall of SONOMA Goods For Life branded three-wick candles due to fire and burn hazards.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Kohl's has received 29 reports involving high flames and/or breaking glass containers with the three-wick candles, including five incidents resulting in minor burn injuries and six incidents involving minor property damage including burn marks on furniture, carpet, and/or countertops.

You can find more information on the candle recall here.

