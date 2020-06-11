Lettuce sold in Comstock Park tests positive for E. coli

Consumers should discard the lettuce or return it to the place of purchase.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is warning consumers against eating Tanimura & Antle brand romaine lettuce that was packed as single heads due to a concern for E. coli.

A sample of the lettuce collected at a Walmart in Comstock Park was tested by MDARD and was confirmed positive for E. coli. State officials continued investigating and determined that two recent illnesses in Michigan are connected to that strain of E. coli.

The lettuce was sold in a zip-top clear plastic bag with a blue label and white lettering. It has UPC number 0-27918-20314-9 and a sticker saying it was packing in Salinas, California on Oct. 15.

Consumers should discard the lettuce or return it to the place of purchase.

If you think you or a family member has become ill from these products, seek medical attention.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.