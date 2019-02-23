Meijer is recalling some sweet treats. The grocery chain announced the reecall of its Meijer brand Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies Friday, Feb. 22.

The recall is because soy it is not properly listed on the label.

The Food and Drug administration said, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The cookies were sold between Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 in stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Approximately 720 packages were sold.

For more information from the FDA click here.

