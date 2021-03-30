Pet food sold nationwide recalled due to salmonella risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that salmonella can impact animals eating the food and the humans who handle the contaminated product.

WASHINGTON — Midwestern Pet Foods issued a voluntary recall on Friday of certain dog and cat food shipped nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.

Brands produced at the company's Monmouth, Illinois, factory are part of the recall including CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that salmonella can not only impact animals eating the food, but also the humans who handle the contaminated product.

Any pets infected with salmonella can be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. The FDA warns if someone's pet consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, they should contact a veterinarian.

Healthy people who are infected with salmonella should monitor for certain symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. The FDA said the bacteria rarely results in more serious illnesses like arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, or urinary tract symptoms. Anyone who exhibits these signs after having contact with the recalled products should visit a health care provider.

Midwestern Pet Foods said that no human or pet illnesses have been reported.

The FDA said that the recall is due to a routine sampling program that found the items had bacteria. Any retailer or distributor of the recalled products should "immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves," the FDA said.

Any customers that have the recalled product should not feed it to pets or any animals. The FDA said the products should be destroyed so that children, pets and wildlife cannot eat them. Washing a pets' food bowl, cups and storage containers is also encouraged.

