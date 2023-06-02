Check the fridge: These Michigan salad products are recalled for listeria concerns

Revolution Farms are voluntarily recalling a batch of packaged salad products due to potential listeria contamination. No illnesses have been reported.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — A West Michigan farm that packages salad products sold all over Grand Rapids is voluntarily recalling some of their products due to the potential of a Listeria contamination, the FDA says.

Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan said the recall focuses on products packed between 3/3/23 and 3/11/23.

Listeria can cause a serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported to date. If you think you may have become ill from something you ate, you should seek medical attention.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) initiated the recall after they got a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp – 5oz Retail with Best By date of April 2, 2023.

The recalled products were sold in these states:

Michigan

Ohio

Indiana

Kentucky

Wisconsin

Here is the list of retailers and food service retailers the recalled products were sold: SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

The FDA said the recalled salad products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name, and only the products and product codes listed in the table below are included in the recall.

5oz Retail packages are clear, plastic trays sealed with printed lidding film and have a Best By date stamped on the bottom of the tub. 6oz Salad Kits are clear plastic tubs with a wrap label and have a Sell By date stamped on the side of the container. 3lb Bulk packages are clear, plastic bags packed 1 bag to a case with a Packaged On date stamped on the case label.

Revolution Farms is cooperating with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on this ongoing investigation, the FDA said.

Affected retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

You can find photos of each recalled salad on the FDA's website here.

