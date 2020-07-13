Do people really win Publishers Clearing House?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Publishers Clearing House commercials are all over TV or social media. While you see people in the commercials winning, there's always a little voice inside that says, ‘Does that really happen?'
“I'm a Publishers Clearing House winner. That's right. Yeah! Yay. Ten thousand dollars” exclaimed McKinley Harris from Winston-Salem in 2018.
So, that's a, yes. He had a cause to celebrate but Rosalind Guthrie has cause to warn you, so listen up. “I`m calling to let you know that you are the second prize winner in our big sweepstakes for $2.5 million,” said Guthrie. When the caller said all that, Guthrie started taking notes.
The person on the phone gave her a badge number and told her to go to the nearest Walmart or Walgreens to prove her identity through money gram.
“He kept trying to convince me that it wasn`t a scam and he kept saying, ‘oh I would not do anything to you like that, I used to be a minister’.”
But it was a scam. She knew it and hung up the phone. How do you know it's a scam and you're not really missing out on a grand prize?
With the Publishers Clearing House grand prize--they don't call.
They show up at your door.
Whether it's the grand prize or a smaller prize from any sweepstakes or business: you never have to pay upfront, no fees, not taxes, not shipping. No legitimate prize makes you pay upfront, ever.