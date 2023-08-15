Here's how to get a refund for the Mac & Cheese Fest's canceled event

If you had a Sunday ticket for Michigan's Mac & Cheese Festival, you can get a full refund.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's Mac & Cheese Festival took place at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, but it was originally scheduled for two days.

Organizers dropped the Sunday date of the festival about a month ago and said that they sent emails to people who bought tickets for Sunday.

But many people on Reddit said they were never told about the cancelation and still showed up on Sunday.

"Anyone else show up to the ballpark yesterday only to find nothing going on? I paid over $90 for 2 tickets and the organization has not said a word to its customers about refunds etc, they simply removed any evidence of a 2nd day from their social media," Reddit user godspeedm posted on Monday.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the festival organizers about the cancelation and they told us that they are aware of the problem and are working to issue refunds.

"We apologize for the confusion. We want to make things right and will work to do so. We are working through any messages that we have been sent. People can email spencer@outliereventsgroup.com for help. We are working with the Whitecaps Box Office to issue the refunds," organizers told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Festival organizers cite "vendor restraints" as the reason why the festival was moved to just Saturday.

