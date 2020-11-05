GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On March 16, stocks had their worst day since the market crash of 1987. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit economies all over the world hard, as businesses remain closed and new restrictions make it more difficult for people to enjoy some of the things they have taken for granted. By May, 30 million Americans had sought unemployment assistance.

"This is crazy times. This is uncharted times. These are times that we are trying to navigate with what we know. With a great amount of uncertainty." Len Hayduchuk, the founder of Dedicated Financial Services in New Jersey and Delaware.

He wants to remind people that our current situation is one that we have to take as it comes. All of the stress and anxiety about wondering what will happen next, and how we will be able to manage it has been a constant companion for months now.

"Let me just say this. The finances are going to do what happens," Hayduchuk says. "You know, there’s a lot of things we cannot control. We can control what our decisions are in the midst of all of this, but the most important thing I think we have to focus on is our health and our safety. [...] It doesn’t help to have a strong economy when people are dying, and they are very sick and can’t engage in the economy."

But, working in finances, Hayduchuk understands the fear many people have when it comes to losing a paycheck or other source of income. He suggests being more cautious with the number of risks we take with our investments and financial choices. For younger people, the hit to their retirement savings will recover before they should be taking money out of the account anyway. That's a different story for older adults, on the brink of, or those who are already retired.

"If this virus blows through and it’s not much of an issue long term, then people got it right," Hayduchuk says. "If the virus is a big deal and it’s longer than people think and it has more of a protracted impact on the economy, then the market valuations right now got it wrong, and we’ll get quite a bit more pain. It’s a little hard to say from that standpoint."

So, how should we look at the stock market fluctuations we've seen so far in 2020?

Hayduchuk says we should keep in mind what the stock market really is: ownership of companies. As stock owners, you want to own profitable companies. That usually happens when the economy is doing well. If the economy isn't doing as well, some companies will be When companies aren't being as profitable, their stocks are generally worth less.

Stock prices are also influenced by consumer perception. Hayduchuk reminds us that this can be pretty fickle. He says this is what drives the short term ups and downs of the stock market. "We have to keep in mind that when there’s bad news, that might be bad in the short run, but maybe not necessarily in the long run. But, everything gets kind of magnified and accentuated in the short term." In general, he says the market generally trends upward, even when there are big jumps up or down in the short term. "The problem about selling, or selling from portfolios is if we are selling from temporarily low or deflated prices. If we are selling temporarily undervalued stocks, then we are taking a loss on them. And, um, my recommendation is for folks to not draw on the stocks at this time if they don’t have to because they have taken a little bit of a loss."

Instead, he recommends people think more long term when it comes to their stock portfolios. He says, even though the stock market was hit, overall, it will likely continue to trend upward, so don't sell your stocks yet. He compares it to other large purchases we might make. "If we buy a house, are we saying 'oh, this house is a good place to live now,' or are we saying 'this house is going to be a good place to live for the next 10, 20 years'? [...] And similarly, you know, say you were to buy a business. We’re saying here’s a business, you know, is it down, is it up now, is this business going to be profitable for the next 10, 20 years? We have to have that same mentality with stocks."

The nice thing about stocks it that we have some options. It's easy to buy and sell them whenever we feel the need. Even so, Hayduchuk wants to remind us that the price now, when we are simply holding the stocks without selling them, is less important than the price down the road, when we actually need to sell the stocks as part of our financial plan. It's important not to overreact to the situation, so it doesn't have as much ability to influence out financial situation going forward.

So, how do we change out mindset moving forward?

Hayduchuk stresses flexibility. Having a plan is important, but being able to make changes to the plan, while still walking the same path is essential. He recommends speaking with a financial planner at least once a year to make sure you are still on the right path to meet your goals. If there is deviation from the previous plan, where is it, and was it helpful or hurtful? What is the best way to get back on track?

Hayduchuk says overall, people have been being more careful and thoughtful about their money, and their strategy for managing it. Rather than just put some money in a savings account or in a retirement account and letting it grow, some people are choosing to buy life insurance to make sure their children have a specific amount of money after their death. Some are finding different ways to generate income, rather than depending solely on a job. He says finding different ways to reach specific goals has been an ongoing trend in recent years.

One thing to keep in mind though, every situation is different, and you shouldn't put too much pressure on yourself to be exactly where your neighbor is in the planning process. Each person has different opportunities, goals, and resources to keep in mind when planning their finances, both during their working years, and beyond. Hayduchuk doesn't want you to get stuck on the idea that you need a certain amount of money to retire, and that amount fits across the board. "I think that grace is important. I think, it’s important that people don’t compare their situation to others, because they never really know details of their circumstances and maybe prices people had to pay in life and choices they made to build their wealth that, were maybe, were detrimental in their personal life." Instead of putting extra pressure on yourself, it is important to plan ahead, but also to enjoy the moment. There's more to life than just money.

