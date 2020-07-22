School transportation systems looking for bus drivers ahead of school year

School transportation services are struggling to fill bus driver seats for the upcoming school year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Help Wanted! Parents, students and teachers are struggling with concerns about heading back into the classroom this fall, and school transportation systems are struggling to hire bus drivers ahead of the upcoming school year.

Kellie Dean is the president and CEO of Dean Transportation, a transpiration service provider for schools across Michigan. He says he knows applicants are concerned about their own health and safety amid the corona virus pandemic.

"Drivers will be part of the cleaning process so they will know how well sanitized and this is going to be a very level of hospital grade sanitation. All drivers are going to be provided face masks, they're also going to be provided facial shields that will give them two layers of protection, they also will be provided gloves. Many of the buses might have an attendant or a monitor on board and they are going to have a high level of training on identification of any student that might show any kind of symptoms not just COVID-19."

Back in February, 13 ON YOUR SIDE reported on how a school bus driver shortage continues to impact districts across West Michigan. Then in March, Governor Whitmer ordered schools to close amid the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan. But now that things could return to the old normal, and with 50 operations throughout the state, Dean Transportation need to fill the empty bus driver seats.

"We offer in the $15 to $16 an hour range and there's a lot of competition. We know now with unemployment being up that we're getting a good number of applicants," says Dean. "But we're having a couple of job fairs and we are always looking for good people to join our business. A significant number of employees on our roster right now have been with us over 40 years. So generally those that come in and fall in love with the kids and they come and stay forever."

