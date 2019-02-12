GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers in the United States are expected to break sales records on this Cyber Monday. A West Michigan company is hoping to get in on some of the action.
Second String Leather Company, based out of Grand Rapids, makes one-of-a-kind products made from old hockey gear.
Owners Joe Messina and Zac Smith, both hockey coaches, turn old goalie gear into beautiful hand-made leather goods. Messina and Smith opened the business in May, and two weeks later their products had sold out. Since then, they have worked hard to keep up with the growing demand for their collections.
RELATED: Eat.Shop.Rock in Uptown Grand Rapids
RELATED: Grand Rapids shoppers embrace Small Business Saturday
The pair have teamed up with local leather craftsman Jacob Vroon. He creates items such as shaving kit bags, wallets, key chains, tote bags and more out of re-purposed gear.
Messina says each of the items have a unique story behind them and would all make great gifts, especially for the holiday.
Second String Leather Co. is offering a Cyber Monday discount through Dec. 2.
More information on the company and its products can be found here.
More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Grand Rapids company turns vintage hockey gear into craft leather goods
- Get started on holiday shopping with Michigan Awesome
- Family donates 184 pies to patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.