GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers in the United States are expected to break sales records on this Cyber Monday. A West Michigan company is hoping to get in on some of the action.

Second String Leather Company, based out of Grand Rapids, makes one-of-a-kind products made from old hockey gear.

Owners Joe Messina and Zac Smith, both hockey coaches, turn old goalie gear into beautiful hand-made leather goods. Messina and Smith opened the business in May, and two weeks later their products had sold out. Since then, they have worked hard to keep up with the growing demand for their collections.

The pair have teamed up with local leather craftsman Jacob Vroon. He creates items such as shaving kit bags, wallets, key chains, tote bags and more out of re-purposed gear.

Messina says each of the items have a unique story behind them and would all make great gifts, especially for the holiday.

Second String Leather Co. is offering a Cyber Monday discount through Dec. 2.

More information on the company and its products can be found here.

