Social zoning is key to reopening restaurants

A panel of experts discussed plans for social zoning and safety guidelines Thursday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Social zoning was the focus of discussion Thursday for the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce webinar, where a panel of experts talked safety guidelines and plans for the city once Governor Whitmer announces that restaurants can reopen.

President and CEO of Experience GR, Doug Small was one of the webinar's key speakers. He says social zoning as proposed by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is the best option available.

"Grand Rapids is well ahead with their planning," says Small. "Unlike Traverse City did not have a lot of warning, so when its time for things to open up we're ready to rock. "My hats are off to the city and DGRI for developing this, we're excited to market it for them. I think we're all as consumers ready for that."

For the Director of Operations at popular uptown restaurant Donkey Taqueria, Chris Funaro, it's easy to imagine how the city's plan could transform the city block. The Winchester across the street and Royals next door are all under the same operator as Donkey.



"We're cautiously optimistic about that particular plan obviously," says Funaro. "Especially right here we have three restaurants that operating in one city block so the ability to expand our spaces safely into the streets or on the sidewalks or even the ability to walk out of one of our restaurants with a margarita and just cruise around for a little bit would be great.This is literally the best example of a social zone."

Currently there is no official date set for restaurants in West Michigan to reopen.

