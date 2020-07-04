GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused historically high levels of unemployment. With hundreds of thousands of Michiganders unemployed, many have found the process of applying for benefits through the state difficult.

"We really do appreciate everyone’s patience during this time, and as I mentioned we are experiencing historical and unprecedented demands with claims being up more than 4,000%," Jason Moon, Communications Director for Michigan's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) said.

Moon said the best way for people to apply for their unemployment benefits is online. Users are instructed on which days of the week to apply based the first letter of their last names. Guidelines can be found here.

Amid complaints regarding technological errors, LEO is working to provide online prompts to limit errors. However, if a user is experiencing technical difficulties, they call email the department at leo-coronavirus@michigan.gov for assistance. Moon said if a user experiences technical difficulties to the point of their application deadline expiring, the department will extend it.

"I want to assure that every eligible Michigan worker will receive their benefits," Moon said.

RELATED: Q&A: Director of UIA answers your unemployment questions

If users do not have access to the online application, they can call LEO's toll-free hotline at 866-500-0017. After a few recorded prompts, users will be directed to a representative who will assist you in filing your claim.

With more and more businesses closing their doors amid the pandemic, Moon said LEO has had to more than triple the amount of workers answering phones on their toll-free hotline.

"We were at 130 when this pandemic really began. By March 30 we were up to 300. By the end of this week we’ll be up to 500, and we have a couple more hundred folks in the pipeline to staff that call center," Moon explained, adding the department has reorganized nearly all of its staff to handle incoming claims.

RELATED: Whitmer announces new programs and expansions of unemployment benefits for workers impacted by COVID-19

Those eligible for state aid can file now. However, there still isn't a date in place for workers eligible for federal aid under the CARES Act to collect their aid. Moon said workers will find those benefits "very soon," and plans on addressing the claim process of the CARES Act this week.

RELATED: VERIFY: The stimulus checks won't impact your tax refund next year

"We are civil servants and we are here to serve Michiganders. We’re in this together and we’re going to get through it together. We just ask everyone to remain patient. and every eligible Michigan worker who applies for unemployment benefits will receive them," Moon said.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.