Your credit score can help or hurt you when it comes to making big financial moves. CPA Christopher Harper is Senior Manager with Hungerford Nichols, joined us in studio to share the dos and don'ts of managing your credit score.

First, what is a credit score?

A credit score is a statistical measure of the likelihood that a person will repay debts in a timely manner. The most common metric is the FICO® score created by the Fair Isaac Corporation.

FICO® scores range from 300 to 850, with a higher value being more favorable.

Below 580: Poor (well below U.S. average; a risky borrower)

580-669: Fair (below the U.S. average)

670-739: Good (near or slightly above the U.S. average of 704)

740-799: Very good (above the U.S. average; a dependable borrower)

Over 800: Exceptional (well above the U.S. average; an exceptional borrower)

FICO® scores are determined using five categories of data.

Payment history (approximately 35% of a FICO® score)

Amounts owed (approximately 30% of a FICO® score)

Length of credit history (approximately 15% of a FICO® score)

New credit (approximately 10% of a FICO® score)

Types of credit used (approximately 10% of a FICO® score)

You can learn more about your credit by getting a copy of your credit report from each of the three main credit reporting agencies. Those are TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian. You can get those reports by visiting annualcreditreport.com and if you see an error, you can dispute them with the credit bureau in writing.

So what do you do if you don't have the best score, but want to improve? Re-establish a good track record. Late payments lower a credit score, but re-establishing a positive payment patter should improve it. Remember, the impact of prior issues lessens over time. Recent activity impacts your credit score more quickly than older activity.

DON’T rely on quick fixes; they may be more harmful than helpful.

DO read your credit reports carefully to identify inaccurate, outdated or incomplete information.

DO consider using an app. Christopher says he's been impressed with Experian’s app.

DO develop a debt-reduction plan and stick to it!

DO specifically attack balances on revolving credit (e.g. credit cards).

DON’T simply transfer balances.

DON’T open several new accounts just to make more credit available.

DON’T open accounts too rapidly because this will reduce your average account age.

DO understand that closed accounts continue to be reported in your credit reports and may be factored into your score.

DON’T close a revolving credit account solely for the purpose of improving your credit score because this may actually increase your credit utilization ratio. However, DO close a revolving credit account if you have difficulty disciplining your spending and the account would entice you to spend beyond your budget.

DO ask creditors to report favorable history to the credit bureaus if they have not been doing this.

DO ensure that old accounts have been listed as closed.

