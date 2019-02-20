This is the weekend to stock up on diapers, car seats, strollers and other baby gear at Walmart. Stores across the country are holding “Baby Savings Day.”
The company describes it as “a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families. Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online.”
Baby Savings Day happens this Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (local times).
Participating stores in Houston include:
- 3506 Highway 6 S
- 15955 Fm 529 Rd
- 3450 Cypress Creek Pkwy
- 13750 East Fwy
- 10411 North Fwy 45
- 10750 Westview Dr
- 2727 Dunvale Rd
- 13484 Northwest Fwy
- 2700 S Kirkwood Rd
- 12353 Fm 1960 Rd W
- 9460 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
- 9598 Rowlett Rd
- 5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
- 5405 S Rice Avenue
- 1118 Silber Rd
- 13003 State Highway 249
- 4412 North Fwy
- 2391 S Wayside Drive
- 111 Yale Street
- 9555 S Post Oak Rd
