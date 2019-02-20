This is the weekend to stock up on diapers, car seats, strollers and other baby gear at Walmart. Stores across the country are holding “Baby Savings Day.”

The company describes it as “a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families. Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online.”

Baby Savings Day happens this Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (local times).

Participating stores in Houston include:

3506 Highway 6 S

15955 Fm 529 Rd

3450 Cypress Creek Pkwy

13750 East Fwy

10411 North Fwy 45

10750 Westview Dr

2727 Dunvale Rd

13484 Northwest Fwy

2700 S Kirkwood Rd

12353 Fm 1960 Rd W

9460 W Sam Houston Pkwy S

9598 Rowlett Rd

5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N

5405 S Rice Avenue

1118 Silber Rd

13003 State Highway 249

4412 North Fwy

2391 S Wayside Drive

111 Yale Street

9555 S Post Oak Rd

Looking for more ways to save? Check out our DEALBOSS page.