Struggling to make a loan payment? Here's what to do

The FDIC is telling banks to work with customers struggling to make ends meet.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — If you're struggling to pay your bills, talk to your bank.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, better known as the FDIC, is telling banks to work with customers who are struggling with loans and other payments.

As most people know, paying bills late or missing a payment can have a negative impact on your credit score.

There's the catch, however. You need to initiate a conversation with your bank before you miss a payment. Banks are not required to reach out to you.

If you do call your bank and it refuses to work with you, the FDIC says to call their hotline at 1-877-275-3342.

