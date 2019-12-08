Gas prices

We hope you filled up your gas tank on Sunday night or first thing on Monday morning because gas prices are back on the rise.

The national average price dropped to its lowest level on Sunday -- the lowest it has been since March 24 -- but that is no longer the case in West Michigan. In Walker on Monday, drivers will pay $2.75 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

Lyft drivers

You would expect that Lyft drivers in Grand Rapids are at least making the minimum wage, right?

Apparently, this is not the case.



According to a thread on Reddit, after doing the math, a local Lyft driver discovered that he is earning just $5 an hour driving Michiganders around town.



Back in May, just before the ride-hailing giant went public on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq -- where the company would make even more money from investors -- Lyft drivers across the country went on strike to protest low wages and the lack of benefits offered to their drivers. In response, a spokesperson for Lyft said in part, “Lyft drivers’ hourly earnings have increased over the last two years, and they have earned more than $10 billion on the Lyft platform...We’re constantly working to improve how we can best serve our driver community.”

Walgreens closing stores

And a story of the retail apocalypse: Walgreens will close 200 stores across the country.

According to the drugstore chain, the new store closures represent less than 3% of its 10,000 locations in the U.S. and that it anticipates “minimal disruption to customers and patients.”

A Walgreens spokesman said that the company does not plan to release the complete list of store closures and did not provide any more details about which locations will close.

The announcement marks Walgreens’ largest round of closures since 2015 when it also closed 200 stores.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.