GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You might be out of work. But all week long we're telling you about businesses and industries that are hiring during the pandemic. Today, here's a place that's looking for all kinds of help.

Valarie Cook says with Samaritas says "we're hiring for mostly anything."

Senior care facilities around the state, like Samaritas, need a variety of positions filled to help care for some of our most vulnerable.

"Consider this a home. It's a home for our residents. So we have laundry, housekeeping, maintenance, food services. First shift, second shift, overnight. Whatever works for you, we can make it work for us," says Cook.

Samaritas hasn't had a single positive COVID-19 case among staff or residents state-wide. They say they are taking every safety precaution they can.

"Pretty much everything you see out in the world, we're doing here," says Cook.

They're starting pay is competitive.

"I think you can start out at 14 and go up from there. And your experience plays into it, too. So if you have experience in say, food services, that will matter," says Cook.

And, importantly they say this doesn't need to be a new career for you to consider working for them.

"You don't have to do this forever. We're unable to take volunteers right now. So, if you want to help and give back in some fashion, you can work for us part-time and still get unemployment. It's a win-win-win for everybody. until you're called back to work," said Cook.

