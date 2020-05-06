Woodland Mall reopens to limited capacity

People can expect 25 percent capacity restrictions, hand sanitizing stations, limited seating and social distance line markers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During quarantine, many people missed the simple things, like being able to take a spontaneous trip to the mall.

Now we’re headed into the first weekend of reopened retail stores, with no appointment necessary. But there will be limits to the number of people allowed in at once.

This is all part of phase four of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to reopen the state.

Cecily McCabe, the marketing director at Woodland Mall, said there are several changes people should expect. Those include 25 percent capacity restrictions, hand sanitizing stations, limited seating and social distance line markers.

You’re also asked to wear a mask. If you don’t have one, security stations located around the mall will be handing them out.

The opening of restaurants and the food court in the mall will follow, on Monday. In addition to serving to a limited capacity indoors, patios will also be open.

This is a big move for the mall, which had to layoff or furlough its 1,000 employees.

“Woodland Mall is a big part of our community here in Grand Rapids, and Kentwood and West Michigan,” McCabe said. “With the 1,000 employees being off, that was really a challenge to see some of the hardships. But we are just relieved and thrilled that we can start bringing our employees back here, and get back to work, and try to get back to our new normal here.”

Since the mall sat dormant for around 3 months, stores are working to clear out spring inventory, so there will be some good sales to check out.

The mall is operating on reduced hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

40 stores are now open in the mall, with more to come. The Woodland Mall is constantly updating a list of stores, with their opening dates, on its website.

Some stores are only offering appointments, or curbside pick-up, for a while longer. The nail and hair salons remain closed, under the executive order.

More news on 13 ON YOUR SIDE

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.