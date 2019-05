AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 9-year-old and a 17-year-old were injured Friday morning after their horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended by a vehicle in Mecosta County.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Pierce Road near 140th Avenue in Austin Township.

A 32-year-old woman was driving the vehicle, and police said she rear-ended the buggy that was traveling east on Pierce Road.

A 17-year-old girl was driving the buggy, and a 9-year-old boy was a passenger. The boy was transported by Aero Med to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries. The 17-year-old was transported to the DeVos Children's Hospital by Life EMS.

