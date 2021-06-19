1 critically injured after being pinned inside vehicle in Casco Twp. crash

The driver was extricated from the vehicle, transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — One person suffered critical injuries after being extricated from a smoking vehicle Friday evening.

Allegan County police say the incident occurred at the intersection of 66th Street and 109th Avenue in South Haven. A vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Police say the vehicle that had been hit was smoking and the driver was pinned inside.

A deputy unbuckled the driver and extinguished the flame that had been entering the passenger compartment, police say. The driver was then extricated from the vehicle, transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

Two occupants suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.