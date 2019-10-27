Lansing, MI - One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Lansing.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of W. Miller and Balfour Drive on the city’s south side.

WLNS reports five people were hit by gunfire at a party. Four were taken to hospitals. A 22-year-old Jackson man died from his injuries.

No word on whether any arrests have been made.

Police say numerous people were at the party and left without being identified or interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Calls to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and people whose tips lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.