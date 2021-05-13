x
Fatal crash involving semi on US-131

The crash happened on southbound US-131 at 100th Street on Thursday afternoon.

The Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian vs. semi that happened Thursday afternoon. MSP said southbound traffic is exiting at 100th street due to the crash. 

This is a developing story and 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew is on the scene and will provide updates. 

