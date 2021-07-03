1 person shot, killed in GR

One person is dead after a shooting that happened on the northwest side of Grand Rapids on Sunday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday in the northwest side of Grand Rapids this afternoon.

GRPD Detectives and Forensics investigating the shooting on Veto, which resulted in 1 death. PIO will advise media partners of briefing time and location. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) March 7, 2021

GRPD is on the scene and it is reported the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Veto Street NW. GRPD Detectives and Forensics are investigating the shooting, which resulted in one death.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crew is on the scene and will be updating information as it becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.