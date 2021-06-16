x
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Allegan County

Police say a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling westbound on 134th Avenue.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash in Monterey Township left one person dead Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police said it occurred around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of 134th Avenue and 26th Street. Police say a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling westbound on 134th Avenue.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes at this time.

