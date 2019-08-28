SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 19-year-old was injured in a crash in Sheridan Township Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, a 19-year-old male from Remus failed to yield right of way and hit a northbound van driven by a 63-year-old male from Sears.

The 19-year-old was transported to McLaren Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

