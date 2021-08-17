1 killed, 1 critically injured in Holland crash

Police say a Ford car was driving eastbound when it made a sudden U-turn, causing a westbound Ford SUV to strike the car.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Holland Monday evening.

Police say the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Ottawa Beach Road in front of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Investigation revealed that a Ford car was driving eastbound when it made a sudden U-turn, causing a westbound Ford SUV to strike the car, according to police.

The passenger in the car, a 34-year-old Holland man, was killed. The driver, a 22-year-old Holland woman, was transported to Holland Hospital in critical condition.

The occupants of the SUV were transported to Zeeland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.