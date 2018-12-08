GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Grattan Township.

It happened early Sunday morning at approximately 1:32 a.m. near Parle Avenue N.E. and Woodland Park Drive N.E.

Deputies arrived on scene and located two victims with gunshot wounds. One victim, a 22 year old male from Lowell, was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injuries. The second victim, a 44 year old male from Belding, was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

