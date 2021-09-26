1 killed, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle strikes deer in Martin Twp.

Police say the crash happened on southbound US-131 around 2:15 a.m.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Martin Township early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened on southbound US-131 around 2:15 a.m. when a motorcyclist struck a deer. The driver, a 43-year-old Kalamazoo man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Eric Speese at 269-673-0500 ext. 4373 or espeese@allegancounty.org.

