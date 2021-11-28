1 killed, 4 seriously injured in Oceana Co. crash

All five occupants of the vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. One of the passengers, a 23-year-old Shelby man, died from his injuries.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed and four were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Oceana County.

Police say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on W Taylor Road in Hart Township. While details are limited, police say the vehicle struck a tree.

All five occupants of the vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. One of the passengers, a 23-year-old Shelby man, died from his injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.