1 killed, 4 seriously injured in Oceana Co. crash

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed and four were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Oceana County.

Police say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on W Taylor Road in Hart Township. While details are limited, police say the vehicle struck a tree.

All five occupants of the vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. One of the passengers, a 23-year-old Shelby man, died from his injuries. 

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

