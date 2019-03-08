WYOMING, Mich. - One man was killed and another was injured after being stabbed early Saturday morning in Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, police responded to the 2900 block of Taft Avenue SW just after 1 a.m. on a report of a man down with injuries after a fight. They found a 34-year-old Wyoming man with what appeared to be severe stab wounds.

The victim had no pulse and was not breathing, and officers began CPR but were not able to resuscitate the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed there had been a fight between the victim and another man during which the victim received his injuries. Another man who tried to break up the fight suffered a non-life threatening knife wound. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

A suspect is in custody on unrelated charges while Wyoming detectives continue to investigate the incident. The identity of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

The Department expects more information to be available on Monday, August 5.

