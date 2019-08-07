ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - One person was killed in a crash on Baseline Road near 59th Street in Casco Township Sunday night.

South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the scene around 9:40 p.m. Sunday and found an overturned vehicle in a wooded area off to the side of the road. The vehicle was originally discovered by a passerby.

The one and only occupant of the vehicle was found unresponsive inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be going westbound on Baseline when it went out of control, struck the side of a bridge and became airborne. The vehicle landed upside down several hundred feet from the bridge.

Both the Allegan and Van Buren Sheriff Departments responded to the scene.

