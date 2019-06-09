MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One woman was killed and a man was injured in a crash in Montcalm Township Thursday afternoon.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, the two-car crash happened on Johnson Road south of Sidney Road just after 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

An investigation revealed that Ruby Hardin, 63, of Gowen, was traveling southbound on Johnson Road in a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country while Seth Davis, 18, from Gowen, was travelnig northbound in a 2012 Dodge Charger. Hardin approached a curve in the road and crossed the center line, hitting Davis' vehicle head-on.

Hardin was unconscious at the scene and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Davis only sustained minor injuries and sought his own treatment.

Police say both drivers were wearing seat belts and speed does not appear to be a factor.

