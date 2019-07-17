PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 58-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Pennfield Township Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at 18 Montford Street just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency crews found heavy smoke coming from the residence.

When firefighters entered the home, they found the 58-year-old man on the main floor of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

