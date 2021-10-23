1 killed on Grand Rapids' southeast side Friday night

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators directly at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was killed in a Friday night shooting on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Highland Street SE. Responding officers were advised that a victim with a gunshot wound was being transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim did not survive his injuries. His name is currently being withheld.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact investigators directly at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.