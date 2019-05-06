MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police in Muskegon Heights are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened on 6th Street in Muskegon Heights near Broadway.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Derek Wade Peterson of Muskegon. Police said he was found shot in the head inside a vehicle and was slumped over the driver's seat.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

