1 shot dead inside Kalamazoo home

On Sunday at around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the report of a subject who had been struck by gunfire inside of a residence in the 1000 block of North Park Street.

Officers arrived at the residence and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided medical treatment and transferred care to EMS personnel.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died as a result of their injuries.

The victim in this incident is not being identified at this time, pending family notifications.

Kalamazoo Public Safety offers its condolences to any family or friends who have been impacted by this tragic event.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 / kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

