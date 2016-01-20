Today will begin with showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms followed by partly cloudy conditions and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid 70s with southwest winds at 4-8 mph.

Tonight, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible with lows around 60°. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s with east winds at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain. Highs in the lows 70s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Sat. May 19 through Wed. May 23 calls for near average temperatures and near average precipitation. Average highs are around 70-71° with average precipitation of 0.67”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Mon. May 21 through Sun. May 27 calls for near average temperatures and near average precipitation. Average highs are around 71-72° with average precipitation of 0.96”.

